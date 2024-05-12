The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of HAIN stock remained flat at $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,146,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

