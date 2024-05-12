The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $348.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

