The Chemours Company (CC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

