The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

