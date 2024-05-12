Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,329,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

