Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $6.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Holley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Holley by 48.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

