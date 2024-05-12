TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 135.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 405,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,564. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

