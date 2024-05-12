Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
Shares of TGLS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.79.
Tecnoglass Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
