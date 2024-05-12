Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.