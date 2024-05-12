Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $48,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $25.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,805.75. 282,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,927. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,544.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,429.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

