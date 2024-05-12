Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $81,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,805.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $1,693.97. The company had a trading volume of 230,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,508.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,554.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

