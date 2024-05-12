Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,434 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ROP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.50. 346,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.84 and its 200-day moving average is $534.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

