Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $386.70. 853,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.19. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

