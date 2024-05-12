Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,343 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $36,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amgen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after acquiring an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,055,000 after acquiring an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.