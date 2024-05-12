Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 127,548 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.21% of PTC worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PTC stock remained flat at $180.00 during trading hours on Friday. 629,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
