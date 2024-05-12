Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,804. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.