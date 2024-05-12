Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 163,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $72,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 113.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 37.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 85,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

