Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $39.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.92. 2,318,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

