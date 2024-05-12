Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.93 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,923. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

