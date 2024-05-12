Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.43 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Snap-on worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

SNA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

