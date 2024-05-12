Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.04 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.