Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,245,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.