Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

F stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,447,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.