Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Markel Group worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,652.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,600. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,450.55. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,655.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

