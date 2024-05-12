Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $343,464,000 after purchasing an additional 793,610 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after purchasing an additional 669,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $834,710,000 after purchasing an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

