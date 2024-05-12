Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 68,001 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $16,815,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

