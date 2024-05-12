Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,484,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

