Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 50,664 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 292,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,009. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $169.79 and a one year high of $266.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

