TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as low as C$2.37. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 4,202 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85.
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
