TD Securities Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $72.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

