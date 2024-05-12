TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Increased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 781.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TC Energy by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,725,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,992,000 after purchasing an additional 328,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $38.63 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.