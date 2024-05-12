TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $20.40.
About TC Biopharm
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Biopharm
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.