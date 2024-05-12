TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

