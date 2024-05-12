Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 34.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $31.56 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

