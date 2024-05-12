Super Group’s (SGHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:SGHC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 517,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,321. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

