Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday.

SGHC stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

