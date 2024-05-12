Strategic Equity Management Sells 8,607 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.46. 58,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,259. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

