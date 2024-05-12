StockNews.com Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NXPI opened at $261.73 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

