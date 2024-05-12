Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.83 and a 200-day moving average of $569.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

