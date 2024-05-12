Stephens Trims Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Target Price to $2.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

