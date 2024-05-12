Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 463.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

