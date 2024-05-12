Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.65

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.65 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 193.50 ($2.43). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40), with a volume of 3,847,452 shares trading hands.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 240 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.17) to GBX 199 ($2.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.95.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,453.07). 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

