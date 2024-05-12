SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SLYG stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

