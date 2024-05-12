Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

