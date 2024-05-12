Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundwatch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.97. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $322.94 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

