Soundwatch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.26. The company had a trading volume of 228,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $382.70 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.