SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 598.50% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 88,336,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,629,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

