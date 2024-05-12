SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.67 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $187,111.51 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

