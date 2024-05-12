SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.