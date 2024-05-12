Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Snail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAL opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Snail had a negative return on equity of 104.80% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snail will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

