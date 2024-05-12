Smithfield Trust Co Has $255,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

APH opened at $127.57 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

