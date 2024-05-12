SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.21 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

